Lady Dragons roll past Lady Pointers Published 9:29 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Fairland Lady Dragons never seem to lack for points.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Dragons’ offense was in high gear yet again as all 5 starters were in double figures as they beat the South Point Lady Pointers 74-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Bailey Russell led Fairland with 23 points. Bree Allens had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals while Kyle Bruce scored 13 while Addison Godby and Kamryn Barnitz scored 10 points each.

Camille Hall scored 13 to lead the Lady Pointers (9-7, 6-5).

Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Godby had 5 points and Bruce and Isa Taliaferro each hit 3-pointers as Fairland took an 18-10 first quarter lead.

Saratina Jackson scored 5 points and Liz Ermalovich hit a 3-pointer for South Point.

Russell scored 11 points including a pair of 3-pointers, Barnitz knocked down 2 more treys and Bruce had 5 points as Fairland upped its lead to 45-25 at the half.

Hall scored 7 points and Peyton Williamson had 5 points for the Lady Pointers.

Russell hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points as the lead went to 61-32 in the third quarter.

The Lady Pointers managed just 7 points in the quarter with Hall scoring 4.

Bruce had 4 points, Russell hit a 3-pointer, Barnitz scored 4 points and Allen added 2 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Dragons (16-1, 10-1).

The Lady Pointers could only muster 4 points in the quarter as Molly Adams and Williamson had baskets.

Fairland 18 27 16 13 = 74

South Point 10 15 7 4 = 36

FAIRLAND (16-1, 10-1): Taegen Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 0 1 0-0 3, Addison Godby 3 1 1-1 10, Bree Allen 5 1 2-2 15, Kamryn Barnitz 1 2 2-2 10, Bailey Russell 5 4 1-2 23, Avery Byers 0 0 0–0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 4 1 2-4 13. Totals: 28-63 8-11 74. 3-pt. goals: 10-32. Rebounds: 30 (Bruce 8, Taliaferro 5, Russell 5, Allen 4). Assists: 18 (Allen 5, Russell 4). Steals: 15 (Allen 5, Barnitz 3). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (9-7, 6-5): Saratina Jackson 2 0 3-5 7, Molly Adams 1 0 0 0-0 2, Liz Ermalovich 0 1 0-0 3, Camille Hall 6 0 1-2 13, Peyton Wilson 3 0 1-1 7, Santa Bradburn 2 0 0-0 4, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Leila Hall 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 1 5-6 36. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.