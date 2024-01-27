Lady Dragons roll past Lady Pointers

Published 9:29 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By Jim Walker

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Fairland Lady Dragons never seem to lack for points.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Dragons’ offense was in high gear yet again as all 5 starters were in double figures as they beat the South Point Lady Pointers 74-36 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Bailey Russell led Fairland with 23 points. Bree Allens had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals while Kyle Bruce scored 13 while Addison Godby and Kamryn Barnitz scored 10 points each.

Camille Hall scored 13 to lead the Lady Pointers (9-7, 6-5).

Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Godby had 5 points and Bruce and Isa Taliaferro each hit 3-pointers as Fairland took an 18-10 first quarter lead.

Saratina Jackson scored 5 points and Liz Ermalovich hit a 3-pointer for South Point.

Russell scored 11 points including a pair of 3-pointers, Barnitz knocked down 2 more treys and Bruce had 5 points as Fairland upped its lead to 45-25 at the half.

Hall scored 7 points and Peyton Williamson had 5 points for the Lady Pointers.

Russell hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points as the lead went to 61-32 in the third quarter.

The Lady Pointers managed just 7 points in the quarter with Hall scoring 4.

Bruce had 4 points, Russell hit a 3-pointer, Barnitz scored 4 points and Allen added 2 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Dragons (16-1, 10-1).

The Lady Pointers could only muster 4 points in the quarter as Molly Adams and Williamson had baskets.

Fairland    18 27 16 13 = 74

South Point 10 15 7 4 = 36

FAIRLAND (16-1, 10-1): Taegen Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 0 1 0-0 3, Addison Godby 3 1 1-1 10, Bree Allen 5 1 2-2 15, Kamryn Barnitz 1 2 2-2 10, Bailey Russell 5 4 1-2 23, Avery Byers 0 0 0–0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 4 1 2-4 13. Totals: 28-63 8-11 74. 3-pt. goals: 10-32. Rebounds: 30 (Bruce 8, Taliaferro 5, Russell 5, Allen 4). Assists: 18 (Allen 5, Russell 4). Steals: 15 (Allen 5, Barnitz 3). Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (9-7, 6-5): Saratina Jackson 2 0 3-5 7, Molly Adams 1 0 0 0-0 2, Liz Ermalovich 0 1 0-0 3, Camille Hall 6 0 1-2 13, Peyton Wilson 3 0 1-1 7, Santa Bradburn 2 0 0-0 4, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Leila Hall 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 1 5-6 36. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Lady Trojans come out running in win over Lady Panthers

Scott, Redwomen pull away from Ironton

Flyers fall at Oak Hill

Lady Hornets gets win over Blue Angels

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who do you support in the 2024 U.S. presidential race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections