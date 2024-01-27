Panthers beat cold-shooting Pointers, 50-47 Published 8:59 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — There was a 1971 movie that was a comedy about mobsters in New York and called “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.”

The South Point Pointers must have thought they were making the sequel on Friday.

The Pointers suffered one of their worst shooting performances against the streaking Chesapeake Panthers who pulled off a 50-47 Ohio Valley Conference win.

Chesapeake’s win put the OVC into a 4-way tie between the Panthers, Pointers, Ironton and Fairland. All 4 teams are 6-2 in the league.

Portsmouth dropped out of the group by losing 60-57 to Gallipolis.

The Pointers (10-4) were 18-of-53 from the field for 33.9 percent and 6-of-24 from behind the arc for 25 percent. The big key was just 5-of-10 from the foul line while Chesapeake converted 16-of-21 free throws.

“We struggled shooting the ball from the field and at the foul line. If you can’t make free throws, you’re not going to win the tough games,” said Pointers coach Travis Wise.

Brayden Hanshaw scored 4 points and Xathan Haney hit a 3-pointer as 5 different players scored to give South Point a 13-11 lead.

Braxton Oldaker scored 4 points and Maddox Kazee hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers.

Haney nailed 2 more 3-pointers and scored 8 points in the second as the Pointers extended their lead to 25-21 at the half.

Thacker had 4 points and Kaden Perkins and Oldaker each went 2-of-2 at the foul line to help keep the Panthers in striking distance.

The Panthers (10-4) rallied in the third quarter and tied the game at 35-all as Dannie Maynard scored all 12 of his points that included three 3-pointers.

Caleb Lovely had 3 points and Haney hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game for the Pointers in the quarter.

In the deciding fourth quarter, Kaden Perkins scored 8 points and the Panthers were 7-of-8 from the foul line to get the key win.

Carter Smith made a pair of 3-pointers but South Point struggled at the foul line in the fourth quarter as they made just 4 of 8 foul shots.

The Panthers — who have won 8 of their last 9 games — had a balanced offense as 7 different players scored, led by Maynard with 12 and Perkins netted 10.

Haney scored 15 points for the Pointers. Lovely and Hanshaw scored 9 each.

Chesapeake 11 10 14 15 = 50

South Point 13 12 10 12 = 47

CHESAPEAKE (10-4, 6-2): Ethan Kerns 0 0 1-2 1, Drew Plantz 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Cox 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Perkins 3 0 4-4 10, Dannie Maynard 0 3 3-4 12, Philip Thacker 4 0 1-1 9, Maddox Kazee 1 1 2-4 7, Braxton Oldaker 2 0 2-2 6, Jacob Skeens 1 0 2-3 4. Totals: 11 4 16-21 50. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Thacker, Oldaker.

SOUTH POINT (10-4, 6-2): Caleb Lovely 3 0 3-6 9, Carter Smith 1 2 0-0 8, Elijah Wilburn 1 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 1 4 1-2 15, Josh Childers 1 0 0-0 2, Ethan Layne 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Hanshaw 4 0 1-2 9. Totals: 18-53 5-10 47. 3-pt goals: 6-24. Rebounds: 23 (Hanshaw 8, Smith 6). Assists: 12 (Haney 4, Lovely 3, Smith 3). Steals: 7 (Lovely 2, Haney 2). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.