Scott, Redwomen pull away from Ironton

Published 9:26 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By Jim Walker


Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Addison Murray grabs a rebound during Thursday’s game against the Rock Hill Redwomen. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

 


Rock Hill Redwomen’s Emma Scott (2) scores 2of her 12 points against the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers on Thursday. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Great Scott!

Emma Scott gave her best shooting performance of the season as the Rock Hill Redwomen pulled away from the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers in the fourth quarter to pick up a 40-25 Ohio Valley Conference win on Thursday.


Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Chloie Patterson (22) strips the ball from Rock Hill Redwomen’s J’lynn Risner as she tries to avoid Ironton’s Peyton Deer (0). (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

Scott hit a career-high four 3-point goals and Hope Easterling scored a game-high 18 points to pace the win.

Chloie Patterson had her best game of the season with three 3-pointers and 9 points for Ironton (4-14, 2-9).

Easterling was 3-for-3 at the line and scored 5 points, Scott hit her first 3-pointer and J’lynn Risner had 4 points for the Redwomen as they took a 14-4 lead.

Patterson hit a 3-pointer for Ironton.

The Lady Fighting Tigers turned the tables on Rock Hill and  cut the deficit to 18-12 at the half as Rock Hill only managed 4 points in the second quarter.

Peyton Deer drilled a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Emerson White scored 3 to account for Ironton’s total.

Easterling had 2 baskets for Rock Hill’s total.

Ironton rallied to get within 2 points in the third quarter as Patterson drained 2 more 3-pointers, White hit a trifecta and Lexi McCall had a basket.

Scott knocked down another triple as Rock Hill was limited to 7 points in the third quarter.

But Ironton went cold in the fourth quarter and only scored 2 points on free throws by McCall and Addison Murray.

The Redwomen (6-12, 2-9) got hot in the quarter and pulled away as Scott drilled 2 more 3-pointers and Easterling scored 7 points.

Rock Hill    14 4 7 15 = 40

Ironton     4 8 11 2 = 25

ROCK HILL (6-12, 2-9): Kassie Lyons 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Scott 0 4 0-2 12, Samantha Bamer 0 0 0-0 0, Blayr Knipp 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 7 0 4-6 18, Abby Schug 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 4 0 0-1 8. Totals: 12 4 4-8 40. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (4-14. 2-9): Peyton Deer 1 1 0-0 5, Lexi McCall 1 0 2-4 4, Addison Murray 0 0 1-4 1, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Chloie Patterson 0 3 0-0 9, Emerson White 1 1 1-3 6, Tashawna Young 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 5 4-11 25. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None,

