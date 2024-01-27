Scott, Redwomen pull away from Ironton Published 9:26 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Email newsletter signup

Great Scott!

Emma Scott gave her best shooting performance of the season as the Rock Hill Redwomen pulled away from the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers in the fourth quarter to pick up a 40-25 Ohio Valley Conference win on Thursday.

Scott hit a career-high four 3-point goals and Hope Easterling scored a game-high 18 points to pace the win.

Chloie Patterson had her best game of the season with three 3-pointers and 9 points for Ironton (4-14, 2-9).

Easterling was 3-for-3 at the line and scored 5 points, Scott hit her first 3-pointer and J’lynn Risner had 4 points for the Redwomen as they took a 14-4 lead.

Patterson hit a 3-pointer for Ironton.

The Lady Fighting Tigers turned the tables on Rock Hill and cut the deficit to 18-12 at the half as Rock Hill only managed 4 points in the second quarter.

Peyton Deer drilled a 3-pointer and had 5 points while Emerson White scored 3 to account for Ironton’s total.

Easterling had 2 baskets for Rock Hill’s total.

Ironton rallied to get within 2 points in the third quarter as Patterson drained 2 more 3-pointers, White hit a trifecta and Lexi McCall had a basket.

Scott knocked down another triple as Rock Hill was limited to 7 points in the third quarter.

But Ironton went cold in the fourth quarter and only scored 2 points on free throws by McCall and Addison Murray.

The Redwomen (6-12, 2-9) got hot in the quarter and pulled away as Scott drilled 2 more 3-pointers and Easterling scored 7 points.

Rock Hill 14 4 7 15 = 40

Ironton 4 8 11 2 = 25

ROCK HILL (6-12, 2-9): Kassie Lyons 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Scott 0 4 0-2 12, Samantha Bamer 0 0 0-0 0, Blayr Knipp 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 7 0 4-6 18, Abby Schug 0 0 0-0 0, J’lynn Risner 4 0 0-1 8. Totals: 12 4 4-8 40. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (4-14. 2-9): Peyton Deer 1 1 0-0 5, Lexi McCall 1 0 2-4 4, Addison Murray 0 0 1-4 1, Mia Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Chloie Patterson 0 3 0-0 9, Emerson White 1 1 1-3 6, Tashawna Young 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 5 4-11 25. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None,