Orville Adkins

Published 4:31 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Obituaries

Orville Adkins

Orville Edsel Adkins, 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Legacy of Riverview in South Point.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Easterling Adkins.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday.

Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Roger Williamson

Kelly Jenkins

Dwayne Stapleton

Robin Napier

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who do you support in the 2024 U.S. presidential race?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections