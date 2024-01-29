Orville Adkins
Published 4:31 pm Monday, January 29, 2024
Orville Adkins
Orville Edsel Adkins, 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Legacy of Riverview in South Point.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Easterling Adkins.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday.
Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, in Huntington, West Virginia.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.