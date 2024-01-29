Robin Napier Published 4:32 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Robin Napier

Robin Annette Napier, 57, of South Point, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Lee Napier.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Napier Cemetery in South Point.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.