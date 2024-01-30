Never changing Lady Dragons post OVC win over Lady Panthers Published 4:10 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — When it comes to the Fairland Lady Dragons, some things never change.

The Lady Dragons had yet another big offensive output as they downed the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 76-24 on Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Bailey Russell led the Lady Dragons with 22 points. Addison Godby had a strong all-around game with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals. Bree Allen got 13 points and 5 rebounds while Kylee Bruce scored 11 points and had 5 rebounds.

Kate Ball scored 13 points for Chesapeake (9-9, 5-7).

Fairland (17-1, 11-1) took a commanding 29-7 first quarter lead as Russell scored 10 points including a trey and Bruce had 9 points including a 3-pointer.

Barnitz hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Godby got 4 points and it was 43-11 at the half.

The Lady Dragons blew the game open by outscoring Chesapeake 23-4 in the third quarter as Russell scored 9 points and Allen 7 more. Each hit a 3-pointer.

Fairland 29 14 23 10 = 76

Chesapeake 7 4 4 9 = 24

FAIRLAND (17-1, 11-1): Teagan Leep 1 0 2-2 4, Isa Taliaferro 0 1 0-0 3, Addison Godby 4 1 0-0 11, Siera Pemberton 0 0 0-0 0, Katie McIntyre 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 3 1 4-4 13, Kamryn Barnitz 1 1 0-0 5, Bailey Russell 4 4 2-2 22, Avery Byers 0 0 2-2 2, Hannah Taylor 2 0 1-2 5, Kylee Bruce 4 1 0-0 11. Totals: 28-53 11-12 76. 3-pt goals: 9-22. Rebounds: 33 (Godby 5, Allen 5, Barnitz 5, Bruce 5). Assists: 21 (Godby 6, Barnitz 5). Steals: 14 (Godby 6). Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (9-9, 5-7): Sara Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 0 1 0-0 3, Lexi Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 2 2 3-4 13, Brooklyn McComas 1 0 0-0 2, Hannah Webb 1 1 1-2 6, Abby Mitchell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 4 4-4-6 24. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: McComas.