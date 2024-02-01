Charles Kelley

Charles Kelley

Charles David “Charlie” Kelley, 75, of Ironton, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2024, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Gail (Dalton) Kelley.

Graveside service will be noon Friday at Slab Fork Cemetery, 7224 County Road 4, Pedro, with Pastor Kenny Kelley officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Kelley family.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

