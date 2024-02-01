Charles Kelley
Published 10:20 am Thursday, February 1, 2024
Charles Kelley
Charles David “Charlie” Kelley, 75, of Ironton, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2024, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Gail (Dalton) Kelley.
Email newsletter signup
Graveside service will be noon Friday at Slab Fork Cemetery, 7224 County Road 4, Pedro, with Pastor Kenny Kelley officiating.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Kelley family.
To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.