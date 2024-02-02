Defense keys Lady Panthers win over Redwomen Published 6:50 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The offense started a little shaky, but the defense was a rock.

Chesapeake’s defense held Rock Hill to single digit scoring in all 4 quarters and the offense got going to help the Lady Panthers beat the Redwomen 39-22 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

Rock Hill took a 7-6 first quarter lead as Abby Schug drilled a 3-pointer and J’lynn Risner had 4 points.

Kate Ball hit a 3-pointer and 2 free throws for the Lady Panthers.

Brooklyn McComas made a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Erin Hicks and Ball added 3-pointers and the defense limited Rock Hill to just 2 points and Chesapeake took a 17-9 halftime lead.

Hope Easterling had the lone Rock Hill basket.

Ball drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points with McComas adding a basket and it was 28-15 after three quarters.

Schug knocked down another 3-pointer and Risner scored 3. points.

The Lady Panthers outscored Rock Hill 11-8 in the fourth quarter as Abby Mitchell scored 4 points, McComas hit a 3-pointer and Hannah Webb had a basket.

Easterling scored 5 of Rock Hill’s 7 points.

Ball scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Lady Panthers (11-9, 6-7) while McComas added 10 points.

Risner had 9 points, Easterling 7 and Schug 6 for Rock Hill (6-14, 2-11).

Chesapeake hosts South Webster at 2 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day.

Chesapeake 6 11 11 11 = 39

Rock Hill 7 2 6 7 = 22

CHESAPEAKE (11-9, 6-7): Bentley Roland 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Sara Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 0 1 1-4 4, Lexi Adkins 0 0 1-2 1, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-2 0, Kate Ball 1 4 3-4 17, Brooklyn McComas 2 2 0-0 10, Hannah Webb 1 0 1-4 3, Abby Mitchell 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 6 7 6-16 39. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (6-14, 2-11): Kassidy Lyons 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Scott 0 0 0-2 0, Samantha Bamer 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 3 0 1-4 7, Abby Schug 0 2 0-0 6, J’lynn Risner 4 0 1-5 9. Totals: 7 2 2-8 22. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.