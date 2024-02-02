Junior Robbins

Junior Robbins

Junior Ray “JR” Robbins, 88, of Proctorville, formerly of Chesapeake, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Wyngate Senior Living Community at Riversedge.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington, West Virginia, with Bishop E.S. Harper officiating. Private family burial will be at Union Hill Cemetery Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

