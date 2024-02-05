OHSAA Girls Sectional Basketball Pairings
Published 1:10 am Monday, February 5, 2024
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Girls Basketball Tournament
Sectional Pairings
Division 2
Upper Bracket
Monday, Feb. 12
17. Miami Trace at 16. Gallia Academy, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Gallia-Miami Trace winner vs. 1. Fairland, at Ironton, 6:15
9. New Lexington vs. 8. Warren, at Logan, 8 p.m.
13. McClain vs. 4. Unioto, at Zane Trace, 8 p.m.
12. Logan Elm vs. 5. Logan Elm, at Southeastern, 8 p.m.
Lower Bracket
Monday, Feb. 12
18. Wash. Court House at 15. Vinton County, 7 p.m.
19. Wellston at 14. Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
VC-WCH winner vs. 2. Circleville, at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.
10. Waverly vs. Athens, at Jackson, 8 p.m.
Fairfield-Wellston winner vs. 3. Sheridan, at Logan, 6:15 p.m.
11. Hillsboro vs. 6. Jackson, at Chillicothe, 6:15 p.m.
—————
Division 3
Upper Bracket
Monday, Feb. 12
25. Ironton at 24. Meigs, 7 p.m.
30. Zane Trace at 19. Coal Grove, 7 p..m.
31. Oak Hill at 18. Wheelersburg, 7 p.m.
26. Northwest at 23. Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
29. Crooksville at 20. Piketon, 7 p.m.
27. West Union at 22. Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.
28. Westfall at 21. Fairfield, 7 p.m.
—————
Thursday, Feb. 15
Ironton-Meigs winner vs. Portsmouth, at Northwest, 6:15
13. Belpre vs. 12. South Webster, at Meigs, 8 p.m.
Coal Grove-Zane Trace vs. 6. Minford, at Northwest, 8 p.m.
Wheelersburg-OH vs. 6. 7. Lynchburg-Clay, at Chillicothe, 8 p.m.
Rock Hill-Northwest vs. 2. Peebles, at Portsmouth, 6:15
14. Southeastern vs. 11. South Point, at Piketon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 17
Piketon-Crooksville vs. 5. North Adams, at Waverly, 4:30
17. Chesapeake vs. 8. River Valley, at Waverly, 6:15 p.m.
WU-EB winner vs. 3. Portsmouth West, at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.
15. Alexander vs. 10. Huntington, at Waverly, 8 p.m.
Fairfield-Westfall vs. 4. Adena, at Hillsboro, 6:15 p.m.
16. Nelsonville-York vs. 9. Federal Hocking, at Warren, 8 p.m.
—————
Division 4
Upper Bracket
Monday, Feb. 12
17. Sciotiville East at 16. Reedsville Eastern 7 p.m.
18. Western at 15. Miller, 7 p.m.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
SE-RE winner vs. 1. Waterford, at Warren, 6:15 p.m.
9. Trimble vs. 8. New Boston, at Meigs, 6:15 p.m.
12. Paint Valley vs. 6. Whiteoak, at Hillsboro, 8 p.m.
Western-Miller vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, at Jackson, 6:15 p.m.
10. Southern vs. 10. Southern- Lucasville Valley, at Alexander, 8 p.m.
14. Ports. Clay vs. 3. South Gallia, at Irpnoton, 8 p.m.
11. Beaver Eastern at 6. Green, at Portsmouth, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 17
13. Manchester vs. 4. Symmes Valley, at Northwest, 4:30 p.m.