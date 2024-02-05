OHSAA Girls Sectional Basketball Pairings

Published 1:10 am Monday, February 5, 2024

By Staff Reports

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Girls Basketball Tournament

Sectional Pairings

Division 2

Upper Bracket

Monday, Feb. 12

17. Miami Trace at 16. Gallia Academy, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Gallia-Miami Trace winner vs. 1. Fairland, at Ironton, 6:15

9. New Lexington vs. 8. Warren, at Logan, 8 p.m.

13. McClain vs. 4. Unioto, at Zane Trace, 8 p.m.

12. Logan Elm vs. 5. Logan Elm, at Southeastern, 8 p.m.

Lower Bracket

Monday, Feb. 12

18. Wash. Court House at 15. Vinton County, 7 p.m.

19. Wellston at 14. Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

VC-WCH winner vs. 2. Circleville, at Zane Trace, 6:15 p.m.

10. Waverly vs. Athens, at Jackson, 8 p.m.

Fairfield-Wellston winner vs. 3. Sheridan, at Logan, 6:15 p.m.

11. Hillsboro vs. 6. Jackson, at Chillicothe, 6:15 p.m.

—————

Division 3

Upper Bracket

Monday, Feb. 12

25. Ironton at 24. Meigs, 7 p.m.

30. Zane Trace at 19. Coal Grove, 7 p..m.

31. Oak Hill at 18. Wheelersburg, 7 p.m.

26. Northwest at 23. Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

29. Crooksville at 20. Piketon, 7 p.m.

27. West Union at 22. Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.

28. Westfall at 21. Fairfield, 7 p.m.

—————

Thursday, Feb. 15

Ironton-Meigs winner vs. Portsmouth, at Northwest, 6:15

13. Belpre vs. 12. South Webster, at Meigs, 8 p.m.

Coal Grove-Zane Trace vs. 6. Minford, at Northwest, 8 p.m.

Wheelersburg-OH vs. 6. 7. Lynchburg-Clay, at Chillicothe, 8 p.m.

Rock Hill-Northwest vs. 2. Peebles, at Portsmouth, 6:15

14. Southeastern vs. 11. South Point, at Piketon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Piketon-Crooksville vs. 5. North Adams, at Waverly, 4:30

17. Chesapeake vs. 8. River Valley, at Waverly, 6:15 p.m.

WU-EB winner vs. 3. Portsmouth West, at Piketon, 6:15 p.m.

15. Alexander vs. 10. Huntington, at Waverly, 8 p.m.

Fairfield-Westfall vs. 4. Adena, at Hillsboro, 6:15 p.m.

16. Nelsonville-York vs. 9. Federal Hocking, at Warren, 8 p.m.

—————

Division 4

Upper Bracket

Monday, Feb. 12

17. Sciotiville East at 16. Reedsville Eastern 7 p.m.

18. Western at 15. Miller, 7 p.m.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

SE-RE winner vs. 1. Waterford, at Warren, 6:15 p.m.

9. Trimble vs. 8. New Boston, at Meigs, 6:15 p.m.

12. Paint Valley vs. 6. Whiteoak, at Hillsboro, 8 p.m.

Western-Miller vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame, at Jackson, 6:15 p.m.

10. Southern vs. 10. Southern- Lucasville Valley, at Alexander, 8 p.m.

14. Ports. Clay vs. 3. South Gallia, at Irpnoton, 8 p.m.

11. Beaver Eastern at 6. Green, at Portsmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

13. Manchester vs. 4. Symmes Valley, at Northwest, 4:30 p.m.

