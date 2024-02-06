Barbara Graham
Barbara Ann Graham, 84, died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Huntington, West Virginia.
A memorial service and a small reception will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 1510 Fifth Ave., Huntington, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.