Diana Allen Published 9:05 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Diana Lynn Morrison Allen, 61, of South Point, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Robby Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.