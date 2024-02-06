Donna Haugen Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Donna Haugen

Donna Jean Haugen, 85, of Ironton, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating.

Visitation will be noon until the time of service.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.