John Skelly Published 9:11 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

John Skelly

John R. Skelly, 75, of Ironton, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bobbi) A. (Swartz) Skelly.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518, S, Sixth St., Ironton.

Funeral service will be Thursday at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, 239 S. Main Street, Bluffton. Masonic service will be provided by Mt. Cory Lodge 418 F &AM. Burial will follow in Lima Memorial Park.

To offer online condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital, please visit: donorrelations@shrinenet.org.