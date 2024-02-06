Thelma Brown Published 9:07 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

May 28, 1927–Feb. 2, 2024

Thelma Lucille Brown, 96, of Pedro, left her home surrounded by her children to be with her Lord on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

She was born May 28, 1927, the daughter of the late William Henry and Bonnie (Warren) Myers. She was married on July 3, 1948 and was the wife for 57 years of the late Dale H. Brown, who preceded her in death on March 22, 2006.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by seven sisters and four brothers.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, a homemaker, seamstress and quilter.

When her children were in school, she was a member of the band boosters and served on the library committee.

She also was a Starlite 4-H Club advisor for many years.

She was a 1946 graduate of Waterloo High School and a member of Big Branch Church in Chesapeake.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (the late Richard L.) Wade, of Willow Wood; a son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Alisa Brown, of Winchester, Kentucky; and a daughter and son-in-law, Marieda and Steve Gilmore, of Kitts Hill. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, Amanda and Darin Jeffries, Adam (Stacie) and Olive Wade, Kyle (Lauren) and Laelle, Karys, and Kreed Gilmore, Ryan (Emily) and Mary-Emalyn and Harvey Dale Brown, Karissa (Ethan) and Ardyn and Meryn Gullett, and Michael (Caroline) Brown. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Donnie (Kay) Myers, of Waterloo, and many nieces and nephews.

The pallbearers will be grandsons Adam Wade, Kyle Gilmore, Ryan Brown, Michael Brown; son-in-law Steve Gilmore; grandson-in-law Ethan Gullett; great-grandson Darin Jeffries; and honorary pallbearers great-grandson Kreed Gilmore and great grandson Harvey Dale Brown.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, with Pastor Michael Wright officiating and Pastor Ryan McKee reading the obituary.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday.