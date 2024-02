Roger Parker Published 8:42 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Roger A. Parker, 68, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at home.

A graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be 1–1:45 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.