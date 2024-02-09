Diana Gettys Published 2:52 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Diana Gettys, 66, of South Point, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at the Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Keith Gettys and Doris (Massie) Gettys, born October 22, 1957 in Ironton. She is survived by her significant other, Mike Temple.

She was a graduate of South Point High School and attended Marshall University.

Diana retired in 2006 from the Lawrence County Deptartment of Human Services after 26 years.

Diana was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 8850 and had many friends there.

In addition to her significant other, Mike Temple, those left to cherish her memory and continue celebrating her life are her daughters, Susan Canfield and Christy Jones; her bonus daughter, Carrie Black (Kevin); her best friends, Terri Vanderhoof and Robin Evans (Bob); her beloved dog, Ruger; and cat, Max; and many other friends and family who will miss her dearly.

There will be a service scheduled at the convenience of the family.

