Published 4:59 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Betty Hill

Betty Jane (Daniels) Hill, 91, of Ironton, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at her residence.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Sugar Creek Cemetery, 94 County Road 44S, Ironton, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the full obituary or to leave online condolences to the Hill family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.