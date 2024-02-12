Betty Hill

Published 4:59 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Obituaries

Betty Hill

Betty Jane (Daniels) Hill, 91, of Ironton, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at her residence.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Sugar Creek Cemetery, 94 County Road 44S, Ironton, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To view the full obituary or to leave online condolences to the Hill family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

More Obituaries

Larry McNeeley

Diana Gettys

Dana Jones

Palmaneda Burcham

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who are you rooting for in this year’s Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections