Grace McKee

May 30, 1940–Feb. 9, 2024

Grace D. McKee, 83, of Franklin Township, passed away on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Atrium Medical Center.

She was born in South Point on May 30, 1940, to parents, Lawrence and Lauretta (Sutton) McKee.

Grace had a very caring spirit, which made her 20-year career as a nurse a perfect fit.

Grace is survived by her dear friend, Barbara A. Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece, Dottie McGinty.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral Service will be noon Friday at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, Texas, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m.–noon at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

