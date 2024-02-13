Glenda Marting Published 11:48 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Sept. 26, 1941–Feb. 8, 2024

Glenda J. Millard Marting, 82, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in the Lantern at Morning Pointe, Russell, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Burke S. and Willie Mae Roark Millard, of Red Bank (Chattanooga), Tennessee, born on Sept. 26, 1941, the seventh of their eight children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four of her brothers and sisters.

Surviving her are sisters Anna Nash, of Scottsdale, Arizona; Marjorie (Walt) Herbert, of Kendal Square, Pennsylvania, and Gayle (Bob) Lynch, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Glenda attended Redbank City Schools and was a 1959 graduate of Redbank High School.

She then earned a BS degree in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee in 1963, a MEd degree from Ohio University in 1991, specializing in Community Counseling, an Ohio License in 1993 as a Professional Clinical Counselor and a Mediation Certification from the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada in 2000.

Glenda was married on July 23, 1966, to Richard R. Marting, of Ironton.

Glenda and Richard had two sons, Brian Frederick Marting, of Ironton, and Thomas Andrew Marting, of Wadsworth.

Thomas is the husband of Maria Tabora Leyes. Thomas and Maria are the parents of Glenda and Richard’s two grandchildren, Albert and Andrea Marting Tabora.

Richard and the others also survive.

Glenda was a homemaker, as well as an elementary school teacher, a mental health counselor and a common pleas court mediator.

She was first employed as an elementary school teacher at the Julia R. Ewing School by the Fayette County School System in Lexington, Kentucky, then by the Ashland City Schools at the Crabbe Elementary in Ashland, Kentucky and finally by the Ironton City Schools at Lawrence Street School.

Next, she was employed as a mental health counselor first by Pathways in Ashland, Kentucky and then by Shawnee Mental Health in Portsmouth and Ironton.

Finally, she was appointed as the Common Pleas Court mediator by Lawrence County, finishing there in 2007.

Importantly, Glenda had also been a hospice volunteer for a number of years, where she did eleventh hour and respite work.

Memorial donations may be sent to Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Glenda always enjoyed club work, contract bridge, travel and keeping up with the exploits of her grandchildren.

Friends will be received at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, 10 a.m.–noon Saturday.

To offer the Marting family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.