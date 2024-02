Jared Julian Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Jared Tristian Julian, 27, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Michal Julian.

A Celebration of Life will be 4–7 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.