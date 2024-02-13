John Neal Published 2:09 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

John Neal

June 9, 1945–Feb. 6, 2024

John D. Neal, 78, of Groveport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.

John was born June 9, 1945 in Ironton, the son of the late Shirley and Louise Neal.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karyn Neal, whom he married on Oct. 11, 1985. John was a 1965 graduate of Ironton High School.

He retired from Ashland Oil where he was a truck driver for over 30 years, attaining over one million accident-free miles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John D. “Johnnie” Neal II; siblings, Wanda, Tom, Gary, Richard and John’s twin, Jimmy Neal; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Paige Kuykendall. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; his children, Brian (Cindy) Neal, Kimberly Neal, Daryn Steed, Eric (Lee Ann) Steed, Shane (Melanie) Steed, Melissa (Jimmy) Potter and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Grace Neal; his grandchildren, Courtney (Michael) Maier, John David (Stephanie) Neal, Sarah and Amber Neal, Josh (Sarah) Adkins, Michael Lusk, Elizabeth (Erin Brand) Thornburg, Paige (Jake) Arrowood, Austin Steed, Aaron Steed, Savannah (Chris) Kuykendall, Maryn and Madison Reed; his great-grandchildren, Sam Maier, Adalynn and Lacie Neal, John Michael Adkins, Amiyah and Mayson Lusk, Palmer Brand, Willow and Fletcher Arrowood; and his nieces and nephews.

A celebration of John’s life will be held 2–4 p.m. March 2 at the Elks Club in Ironton.

Arrangements with Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home and Crematory, Canal Winchester.

Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.