Carol Steed Published 4:11 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Carol Steed

Carol Ann Steed, 84, of Ironton, died Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

She is survived by her loving husband, A. Landon Steed.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.