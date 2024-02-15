Howard Herrell Published 9:29 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

May 3, 1926–Feb. 11, 2024

Howard Irvin Herrell, 97, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at a local nursing home facility.

Mr. Herrell was born May 3, 1926, in Pedro, a son to the late Howard B. and Bessie M. (Irvin) Herrell.

He is survived by his wife, Cecilia (Matney) Herrell.

Mr. Herrell was a graduate of Pedro High School.

Mr. Herrell proudly served his country while serving in the United States Air Force during the World War II, where he was stationed in Italy.

He also fought in the Korean War.

He worked as a police officer for the Columbus Police Department, retiring after 25 years in 1980.

After retiring, Mr. Herrell worked for Wendy’s International.

He was a member of the Mason, and the Scottish Rites.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Manilla “Nell” Depriest; his daughter, Sheila Mann; granddaughter, Kayla Schwab; two grandsons Michael and Matthew Herrell; and his son-in-law, Dean Garrett.

Along with his wife Cecilia, he is survived by his son, Michael (Nadine) Herrell; a daughter, Ginger Garrett; stepson, Darrell Schwab; sister, Mary Lou (Reid) Collins; his grandchildren, Robert Mann, Spencer Mann, Zackary Schwab and Zanee Schwab; and two great grandchildren, Thomas and Theodore Mann; and his son-in-law, Allen Mann.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 5–7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow on Tuesday at noon in Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany.

To offer the Herrell family online condolences, please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.