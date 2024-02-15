John Brubaker Published 9:48 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

John Brubaker

Feb. 2, 1949–Jan. 23, 2024

John Edward Brubaker, 74, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on Jan. 23, 2024 surrounded by those he loved.

John was born in Ironton on Feb. 2, 1949 to the late Donald Carl Brubaker and Rita Marie Filgrove Brubaker.

John was a graduate of South Point High School class of 1967 and went on to receive a BS in accounting and MS in business education from Morehead State University.

John also earned a Certified Credit Union Executive designation.

John went on to work for Armco Steel Production Planning/accounting, Ashland Armco Employees Credit Union (AAECU), and finally, Members Heritage Credit Union, where he worked for 19 years before retiring in 2011.

In addition to his work, he also enjoyed refereeing for high school football for 30 years.

John married his wife, Vickie Lynn Brubaker, in 1987 and they were married for 37 wonderful years before his passing.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vickie; children, Christina (Michael) Patterson, Tammy (Jerry) Dobbins, Diana (Matthew) Patterson; stepdaughters, Christi (Chad Faszczewski) Sims, and Shannon ( Michael) McGuire; special son, Carl (Brandi) Pitts; grandchildren, Addison Tou, Austin and Andrew Dobbins, Cole and Mavis Patterson, Mazi Patterson, Amanda and Nathan Swinson, Andrea and Phil Kamphuis, and Riley and Hunter McGuire; great grandchildren, Hallie and Raegan Kamphuis; and sister, Susan (Samuel Pratt).

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Juanita Pitts, Debra Layne, and David Brubaker.