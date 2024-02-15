Judy Cade

Published 9:49 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Obituaries

Judy Cade

Judy Ann (Hankins) Cade, 75, of Ironton, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, surrounded by her family on at her residence.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Klaiber officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be Friday, starting at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery.

To offer the Cade family condolences, please visit website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

John Brubaker

Howard Herrell

Jared Julian

John Neal

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you celebrate Valentine's Day?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections