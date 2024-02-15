Judy Cade Published 9:49 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Judy Ann (Hankins) Cade, 75, of Ironton, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, surrounded by her family on at her residence.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Klaiber officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, starting at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

