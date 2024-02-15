Mary Corn Published 3:55 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Mary Lou (McConnell) Corn, 93, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at her residence with her family and Hospice by her side.

She is survived by her husband, James B. Corn.

A graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor David Lambert officiating. Family and friends will leave, in procession, from the funeral home at 11 a.m.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.

