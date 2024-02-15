Mary Triplett

Mary Frances Triplett, 78, of South Point, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Triplett.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

