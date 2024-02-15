Michael Merritt Published 2:36 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Michael James Merritt, 67, of Kitts Hill, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Community Hospice House in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Merritt.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

A visitation will 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Community Cemetery in Deering.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.