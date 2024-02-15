William Meredith Published 4:11 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

William Meredith

Dr. William Edward Meredith, 91, of Ashland, passed away on Saturday evening, Feb. 10, 2024 at Lorain Estates in Lorain.

He was born in Dennison, the son of the late William Watson and Dorothy Lillian (nee Logan) Meredith.

Bill graduated from Dennison High Class of 1950.

Following high school, Bill proudly served in the United States Navy.

After earning his undergraduate degrees, Bill graduated from the Ohio State University with his doctorate.

Bill married the love of his life, the former Verona Czuba on Feb. 2, 1957, in Ironton.

He began work as a professor of biology at Ashland University in September of 1968 and later retired in December of 1999.

In January of 2000, Bill was granted the title of Emeritus Faculty from Ashland University.

Previously, Bill was employed at the Ohio State University, Hess & Clark and was a ranger at Glacier National Park in Montana and Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling, Disney World and photography.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mrs. Verona L. Meredith, of Lorain; his three children, Deborah (Nicholas) Molnar, of Lorain, Thomas (Anna) Meredith, of Davey, Florida and Katherine Meredith (Nicola) Peacock, of Rome, Italy; five grandchildren, Devan Molnar, of Brunswick, Craig and Nick Molnar, of Lorain, Sophia Peacock, of Rome, Italy, and Siarra Meredith, of Davey, Florida.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, Bill will be laid to rest in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home’s website at denbowfh.com.

Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.