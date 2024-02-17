Stephens welcomes township trustees to the Statehouse Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

COLUMBUS — Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens, R-Getaway, welcomed township trustees from the 93rd House District to Columbus on Wednesday.

“It is always great having people from the district be able to come to Columbus and spend quality time with them,” said Stephens. “It was a good opportunity to show them around and have a chance to meet our team and let us know what’s on their mind.”

Stephens hosted the trustees at the statehouse and then introduced them to his staff. They were able to spend time with them and discuss local issues.

The trustees were in Columbus for the annual Ohio Township Association Winter Conference.

Stephens, who became House speaker in 2023, represents the 93rd District, which includes Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson and Vinton counties.