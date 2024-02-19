Monday’s OHSAA Boys Basketball Scores

Published 11:21 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Monday’s Boys’ Basketball Scores

Bishop Hartley 59, Johnstown 56

Caldwell 83, Rayland Buckeye 54

Crestline 44, Mansfield St. Peter’s 39

Hannibal River 50, New Matamoras Frontier 27

Lisbon David Anderson 91, Youngstown Urban Scholars 51

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 78, Reynoldsburg 46

S. Webster 50, Seaman N. Adams 47, OT

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 73, Pioneer N. Central 63

St Henry 75, Lima Bath 69

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 73, Pioneer N. Central 63

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 66, Beallsville 48

Worthington Christian 75, Centerburg 55

Youngs. Ursuline 72, E. Liverpool 53

OHSAA Playoffs

Division III

Region 11

Belpre 75, Crooksville 55

Chesapeake 69, Wellston 37

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Lynchburg-Clay 41

Frankfort Adena 47, Southeastern 37

Ironton 58, Ironton Rock Hill 52

Lucasville Valley 62, Portsmouth W. 55, OT

McDermott Scioto NW 76, West Union 23

Nelsonville-York 44, Peebles 34

Piketon 39, Williamsport Westfall 38

Portsmouth 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 53

Proctorville Fairland 56, Chillicothe Huntington 23

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Dawson-Bryant High School 38

South Point 62, Oak Hill 42

Region 12

Cin. Seven Hills 83, Felicity-Franklin 62

Williamsburg 67, Cin. N. College Hill 39

