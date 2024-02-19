Monday’s OHSAA Boys Basketball Scores
Published 11:21 pm Monday, February 19, 2024
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Monday’s Boys’ Basketball Scores
Bishop Hartley 59, Johnstown 56
Caldwell 83, Rayland Buckeye 54
Crestline 44, Mansfield St. Peter’s 39
Hannibal River 50, New Matamoras Frontier 27
Lisbon David Anderson 91, Youngstown Urban Scholars 51
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 78, Reynoldsburg 46
S. Webster 50, Seaman N. Adams 47, OT
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 73, Pioneer N. Central 63
St Henry 75, Lima Bath 69
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 73, Pioneer N. Central 63
Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 66, Beallsville 48
Worthington Christian 75, Centerburg 55
Youngs. Ursuline 72, E. Liverpool 53
OHSAA Playoffs
Division III
Region 11
Belpre 75, Crooksville 55
Chesapeake 69, Wellston 37
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Lynchburg-Clay 41
Frankfort Adena 47, Southeastern 37
Ironton 58, Ironton Rock Hill 52
Lucasville Valley 62, Portsmouth W. 55, OT
McDermott Scioto NW 76, West Union 23
Nelsonville-York 44, Peebles 34
Piketon 39, Williamsport Westfall 38
Portsmouth 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 53
Proctorville Fairland 56, Chillicothe Huntington 23
Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Dawson-Bryant High School 38
South Point 62, Oak Hill 42
Region 12
Cin. Seven Hills 83, Felicity-Franklin 62
Williamsburg 67, Cin. N. College Hill 39