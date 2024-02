Jack Johnson Published 9:17 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Jack Strother Johnson, 93, of Ironton, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg.

Graveside services were Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Pastor Jim Byrd officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.