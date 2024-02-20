Sally Cannon Published 9:13 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

April 30, 1940–Feb. 17, 2024

Sally Ann Cannon, 83, of Ironton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Community Hospice of Ashland.

She was born April 30, 1940, to the late Glenn and Roberta Metzger Stubbs.

She was the widow of Thomas Cannon.

She was secretary for Saint Lawrence School of Ironton for 54 years.

She was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.

She was also preceded in death by grandson, Bradley Perry; and great-grandchildren, Stella and Ivy Johnson.

Survivors include daughters, Lynn (Jim) Johnson, Susan (Wayne) Kellogg and Amy (Mike) Perry; sister, Kay (Gary) Darnell; grandchildren, Michelle Johnson, Matthew (Emily) Johnson, Derek (Elista) Lewis, and Chad Lewis; great-grandchildren, Boston Lewis, Brynn Lewis, Rosalie Johnson, and Eliza Johnson; and many special nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.

Funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ironton Catholic Schools, 912 S. Sixth St., Ironton, Ohio, 45638.