MU president selected to chair national organization on AI in education Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will chair the new Southern Regional Education Board Commission on Artificial Intelligence and Education.

Smith will co-chair the commission along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. They are expected to convene the group next month, with commission members being announced by the SREB in the coming weeks.

The two-year commission will bring together leaders in education and business to develop a roadmap for how AI is used in classrooms and how to prepare a workforce that is being transformed by technology.

“Learning to lean into the discoveries AI technology will develop in the future excites me,” said Smith. “We’re given the challenging, yet promising opportunity of preparing students for a digital world with evolving opportunities in life, employment and contribution.”

The group will meet to review all data and then develop recommendations for southern states.

Before his role as president at Marshall, Smith held executive leadership positions with various companies in Silicon Valley and is best known for his tenure at Intuit, where he served as CEO for 11 years before becoming executive chairman.