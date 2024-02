Reba Crawford Published 11:37 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

Reba Crawford

Reba Joan Crawford, 86, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, formerly of Lawrence County, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at home

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.