James McComas Published 5:09 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

James McComas

James Ray McComas, 63, of Proctorville, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca James McComas.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

A visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.