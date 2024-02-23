James McComas
Published 5:09 pm Friday, February 23, 2024
James McComas
James Ray McComas, 63, of Proctorville, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca James McComas.
Email newsletter signup
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.
A visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.