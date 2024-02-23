Kay Davis Published 1:26 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Kay Davis

Kay Davis, 79, of Pedro, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Davis.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Graveside services will follow in Davis Cemetery, Rush, Kentucky, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.