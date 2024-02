Norvell Caulley Published 1:25 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Norvell Caulley

Norvell Wayne Caulley, 88, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Caulley.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 1–3 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Graveside service with military honors will follow in Rehobeth Cemetery in Waterloo.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.