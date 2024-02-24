Saturday’s Boys’ OHSAA Basketball Scores

Published 11:46 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

By Jim Walker

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Saturday’s Boys Basketball Tournament Results

Division II

Region 7

Circleville Logan Elm 58, Chillicothe Unioto 57

Marietta 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34

Vincent Warren 72, Massillon Jackson 41

Region 8=Bishop Fenwick 47, Cin. Hughes 21

Cin. McNicholas 75, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64

Cin. Taft 78, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62

Hamilton Badin 49, Cin. Indian Hill 36

Division III

Region 11

Ironton 63, Chesapeake 42

Minford 69, Nelsonville-York 40

Proctorville Fairland 61, Belpre 52

Seaman N. Adams 73, Chillicothe Zane Trace 55

Wheelersburg 72, Lucasville Valley 50

Region 12

Blanchester 61, Cin. Madeira 51

Cin. Mariemont 67, Cin. Christian 30

Cin. Summit 59, Cin. Deer Park 30

Georgetown 49, Cin. Purcell Marian 41

Division IV

Region 15

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Mowrystown Whiteoak 27

Manchester 59, Crown City S. Gallia 41

Portsmouth Notre Dame 42, Latham Western 32

S. Webster 70, Ironton St. Joseph 42

Waterford 55, Racine Southern 48

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Beaver Eastern 55

Region 16

Botkins 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 39

Covington 54, Legacy Christian 50

Ft. Loramie 45, Day. Miami Valley 38

Jackson Center 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38

S. Charleston SE 68, Houston 52

OTHER

Ada 61, Vanlue 46

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Lorain Clearview 45

Harrod Allen E. 45, Lima Perry 43

Madison 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 52

Mentor 91, Uniontown Lake 76

Ontario 63, Lucas 59, OT

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 56

