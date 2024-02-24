Saturday’s Boys’ OHSAA Basketball Scores
Published 11:46 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Boys Basketball Tournament Results
Division II
Region 7
Circleville Logan Elm 58, Chillicothe Unioto 57
Marietta 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34
Vincent Warren 72, Massillon Jackson 41
Region 8=Bishop Fenwick 47, Cin. Hughes 21
Cin. McNicholas 75, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64
Cin. Taft 78, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62
Hamilton Badin 49, Cin. Indian Hill 36
Division III
Region 11
Ironton 63, Chesapeake 42
Minford 69, Nelsonville-York 40
Proctorville Fairland 61, Belpre 52
Seaman N. Adams 73, Chillicothe Zane Trace 55
Wheelersburg 72, Lucasville Valley 50
Region 12
Blanchester 61, Cin. Madeira 51
Cin. Mariemont 67, Cin. Christian 30
Cin. Summit 59, Cin. Deer Park 30
Georgetown 49, Cin. Purcell Marian 41
Division IV
Region 15
Leesburg Fairfield 63, Mowrystown Whiteoak 27
Manchester 59, Crown City S. Gallia 41
Portsmouth Notre Dame 42, Latham Western 32
S. Webster 70, Ironton St. Joseph 42
Waterford 55, Racine Southern 48
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Beaver Eastern 55
Region 16
Botkins 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 39
Covington 54, Legacy Christian 50
Ft. Loramie 45, Day. Miami Valley 38
Jackson Center 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38
S. Charleston SE 68, Houston 52
OTHER
Ada 61, Vanlue 46
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Lorain Clearview 45
Harrod Allen E. 45, Lima Perry 43
Madison 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 52
Mentor 91, Uniontown Lake 76
Ontario 63, Lucas 59, OT
Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 56