Danny Joseph Published 9:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

March 19, 1942–Feb. 23, 2024

Danny Joseph, 81, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at his residence. He was born March 19, 1942, to the late John Joseph and Gladys (Massie) Anderson and survived by his wife, Delores “Dee” (Leitzell) Joseph.

Danny graduated from Ironton High School and then served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was a retired manager for the Ironton Coke and Dakota Gasification plants after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Elks and Ironton Country Clubs.

He was a member of the Greater Ashland Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Herb Joseph and Jerry Southers; and a grandson, Jordan Joseph.

In addition to his wife, Dee, those left to celebrate his life are three sons, Danny (Michelle) Joseph, of Parker, Texas, David (Christie) Joseph, of Calgary, Canada and Duane (Kelli) Joseph, of Ironton; a daughter, Danitra (Mike) Nodland, of St. Michaels, Minnesots; a sister, Janet Maxwell, of Ironton; a brother, George (Jackie) Joseph, of Ironton; twelve grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

There will be no scheduled services at this time.

