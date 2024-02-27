Johnson announces help for Appalachian communities Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

COLUMBUS — State Senator Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, this week announced the opening of applications to help Appalachian communities harmed by job losses in the coal industry.

The Appalachian Regional Commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative focuses on communities in the Appalachian region. These funds will be used to leverage workforce development, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our Appalachian communities to reinvigorate their local economies,” Johnson said. “I encourage all eligible entities in my district to apply.”

Email newsletter signup

The Appalachian Regional Commission is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Appalachia. Since 2015, the Appalachian Regional Commission has invested more than $62 million in 72 projects in Ohio.

The POWER Initiative application deadline is April 17.

For more info, visit https://www.arc.gov/grants-and-opportunities/power/power-initiative-application-information/