Thomas Payton Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Dec. 24, 1956–Feb. 25, 2024

Thomas A. Payton, 67, of Ironton, passed away on Feb. 25, 2024, at Best Care in Wheelersburg.

He was born Dec. 24, 1956 to the late Robert and Mary Vecellio Payton.

He was preceded in death by brother Anthony Payton.

Thomas was a 1975 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

He was a retired salesclerk.

He is survived by sisters Mary Janet Medinger, Ann Lousie Stirn and Barbra Blair; brother, Edward Payton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private family committal service will be held at a later date.