At Monday’s coronavirus briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that school buildings across the state would remain closed ...

Field lights turned on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds SOUTH POINT — With closures and social distancing ...

Construction starts on May 4 to replace 82-year-old viaduct bridge RUSSELL, Ky. – Those traveling to downtown Russell, ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An online music festival is set to feature 13 hours of music from artists across ...

“Never in history has such ruination – physical and moral – been associated with the name of one man.” — Sir Ian Kershaw, English historian. ...

This week, graduating seniors in South Point got a nice surprise. They were told that they would each receive a school yearbook, free of charge, ...

Coal Grove Hornets Pleasants signs free agent contract with Jaguars COAL GROVE — The dream is becoming a reality. For former Ohio University and Coal Grove Hornets’ offensive tackle Austen Pleasants the dream of playing in ...

News South Point grad recognized ALMA, Mich. — An annual Alma College event, Kapp Honors Day recognizes the original research and creative work of student presenters across all academic majors. ...

COVID-19 Ohio changes unemployment claims process COLUMBUS — In an effort to streamline claims processing and expedite payments, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has implemented a new weekly ...

Ashland, KY Writing conference back on Dogwood Deferred will be held in September FLATWOODS, Ky. — For the past two decades, the Dogwood Writing Conference has been held on the last ...

Bengals NFL Draft Trades 5. Cleveland traded its second-round (No. 41) draft pick to Indianapolis for the Colts' second- (No. 44) and fifth-round (No. 160) picks. Indianapolis selected Jonathan ...

Bengals Bengals bring new look with draft picks CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals promoted Zac Taylor's hiring as a “New Dey” in franchise history, but his first season was as bad as it's ...

Browns Browns’ GM sticks to draft game plan CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrew Berry’s draft debut as Browns general manager was undeniably unique and ultimately unforgettable. It’s way too early to know if it ...

Bengals 2020 NFL Team-By-Team Draft Selections Cincinnati 1 (1) Joe Burrow, qb LSU. 2 (33) Tee Higgins, wr, Clemson. 3 (65) Logan Wilson, lb, Wyoming.

Lifestyles GENERATIONS: A history of history After four decades of teaching, Leith continues sharing his love of the past with the public Bob Leith said he has 46 years of experience ...

News Lawrence County agencies continue to deal with the new normal The Lawrence County Commissioners met on Tuesday via a Zoom meeting and got updates on situations around the county. Lawrence County EMA director Mike Boster ...

Columnists Dean Ridings: Newspapers are critical to public and need support During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...

Chesapeake Community rallies for seniors Businesses, villages show support for Class of 2020 With the stay at home order putting a stop to traditional graduation ceremonies in the region, the ...

Ironton Tigers Arden experiences highs and lows in a grand slam career Lexie Arden was a three-time All-Ohio basketball player for the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers, so it’s easy to see why her favorite sport has always ...

Coal Grove Hornets Pandemic fouls out CG’s Vanderhoof as N/S coach COAL GROVE — It wasn’t like letting the air of a balloon. It was more like deflating the Goodyear blimp. The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches ...

Sports Pitcher who inspired Bull Durham film dead at 80 Steve Dalkowski, a hard-throwing, wild left-hander whose minor league career inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie “Bull Durham,” has died. He was ...

Ohio State Ravens add Dobbins to enhance running game OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens sought to enhance an already strong ground game by selecting Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with ...

Ohio State Buckeyes’ running backs recruiting rebounds COLUMBUS — Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford was roasted by some people on the sports talk shows and message boards when two highly ...

Columnists Tenant worries about lead paint issues DEAR LAWYER MARK: I live in Ironton and I have a question for you–my landlord won’t do anything to fix my apartment and I have ...

Columnists Stuck at home? Have a sandwich While we are all home and it is lunch time, a quick sandwich sounds like a real winner to curb a hungry stomach. Here are ...

Columnists Jim Crawford: Demands to rush reopenings are dangerous What is the single best way to extend the horrific impact of the coronavirus? Follow the example now being set by the state of Georgia, ...

Columnists Christians should have more than a passing resemblance to Jesus Who was that masked man? It’s getting so these days that even my iPhone doesn’t recognize me… really! If I have tried once I have ...

Columnists Talking with the pilot of Voyager and how he flew around the world In the event that you missed reading last week’s column, I’ll review a bit of it. I wrote about the famous around-the-world flight in the ...

Columnists Finding joy in nature on the way to work I have been headed in to work later in the mornings, since we haven’t been as busy. On my drive, I try to take a ...

News State Route 243 to close for culvert replacement State Route 243 will close for five days starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 4 for a culvert replacement. Lawrence County ODOT crews will ...

South Point Pointers Miami-Hamilton discovers Khounlavong SOUTH POINT — A jewelry hunt for an emerald uncovered a ruby. South Point Lady Pointers’ senior point guard Maddy Khounlavong was just trying to play ...