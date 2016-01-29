April 27, 2020

Online festival to feature regional musicians Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An online music festival is set to feature 13 hours of music from artists across ... Read more | Add your comment

Russell to get new bridge

Construction starts on May 4 to replace 82-year-old viaduct bridge RUSSELL, Ky. – Those traveling to downtown Russell, ... Read more | Add your comment

School districts honor seniors

Field lights turned on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds SOUTH POINT — With closures and social distancing ... Read more | Add your comment

Schools out for summer after DeWine said academic year will be completed online

At Monday’s coronavirus briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that school buildings across the state would remain closed ... Read more | Add your comment

EDITORIAL: Please give, if you can

This week, graduating seniors in South Point got a nice surprise. They were told that they would each receive a school yearbook, free of charge, ... Read more | Add your comment

by Editorial Board.

Danny Tyree: This week marks 75 years since end of Hitler’s evil

“Never in history has such ruination – physical and moral – been associated with the name of one man.” — Sir Ian Kershaw, English historian. ... Read more | Add your comment

by Guest Columnist.

Coal Grove Hornets

Pleasants signs free agent contract with Jaguars

COAL GROVE — The dream is becoming a reality. For former Ohio University and Coal Grove Hornets’ offensive tackle Austen Pleasants the dream of playing in ... Read more

by Jim Walker, Sunday, April 26, 2020 8:25 pm

South Point grad recognized

ALMA, Mich. — An annual Alma College event, Kapp Honors Day recognizes the original research and creative work of student presenters across all academic majors. ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:31 am

Ohio changes unemployment claims process

COLUMBUS — In an effort to streamline claims processing and expedite payments, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has implemented a new weekly ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:29 am

Writing conference back on

Dogwood Deferred will be held in September FLATWOODS, Ky. — For the past two decades, the Dogwood Writing Conference has been held on the last ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:00 am

NFL Draft Trades

5. Cleveland traded its second-round (No. 41) draft pick to Indianapolis for the Colts' second- (No. 44) and fifth-round (No. 160) picks. Indianapolis selected Jonathan ... Read more

by Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 11:10 pm

Bengals bring new look with draft picks

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals promoted Zac Taylor's hiring as a “New Dey” in franchise history, but his first season was as bad as it's ... Read more

by Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:45 pm

Browns’ GM sticks to draft game plan

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrew Berry’s draft debut as Browns general manager was undeniably unique and ultimately unforgettable. It’s way too early to know if it ... Read more

by Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:44 pm

2020 NFL Team-By-Team Draft Selections

Cincinnati 1 (1) Joe Burrow, qb LSU. 2 (33) Tee Higgins, wr, Clemson. 3 (65) Logan Wilson, lb, Wyoming. Read more

by Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:43 pm

GENERATIONS: A history of history

After four decades of teaching, Leith continues sharing his love of the past with the public Bob Leith said he has 46 years of experience ... Read more

by Heath Harrison, Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:00 am

Lawrence County agencies continue to deal with the new normal

The Lawrence County Commissioners met on Tuesday via a Zoom meeting and got updates on situations around the county. Lawrence County EMA director Mike Boster ... Read more

by Mark Shaffer, Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:00 am

Dean Ridings: Newspapers are critical to public and need support

During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ... Read more

by Guest Columnist, Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:00 am

Community rallies for seniors

Businesses, villages show support for Class of 2020 With the stay at home order putting a stop to traditional graduation ceremonies in the region, the ... Read more

by Heath Harrison, Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:00 am

Arden experiences highs and lows in a grand slam career

Lexie Arden was a three-time All-Ohio basketball player for the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers, so it’s easy to see why her favorite sport has always ... Read more

by Jim Walker, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:37 pm

Pandemic fouls out CG’s Vanderhoof as N/S coach

COAL GROVE — It wasn’t like letting the air of a balloon. It was more like deflating the Goodyear blimp. The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches ... Read more

by Jim Walker, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:35 pm

Pitcher who inspired Bull Durham film dead at 80

Steve Dalkowski, a hard-throwing, wild left-hander whose minor league career inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie “Bull Durham,” has died. He was ... Read more

by Associated Press, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:27 pm

Ravens add Dobbins to enhance running game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens sought to enhance an already strong ground game by selecting Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with ... Read more

by Associated Press, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:26 pm

Buckeyes’ running backs recruiting rebounds

COLUMBUS — Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford was roasted by some people on the sports talk shows and message boards when two highly ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:25 pm

Tenant worries about lead paint issues

DEAR LAWYER MARK: I live in Ironton and I have a question for you–my landlord won’t do anything to fix my apartment and I have ... Read more

by Mark Shaffer, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:47 pm

Stuck at home? Have a sandwich

While we are all home and it is lunch time, a quick sandwich sounds like a real winner to curb a hungry stomach. Here are ... Read more

by Mark Shaffer, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:46 pm

Jim Crawford: Demands to rush reopenings are dangerous

What is the single best way to extend the horrific impact of the coronavirus? Follow the example now being set by the state of Georgia, ... Read more

by Guest Columnist, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:43 pm

Christians should have more than a passing resemblance to Jesus

Who was that masked man? It’s getting so these days that even my iPhone doesn’t recognize me… really! If I have tried once I have ... Read more

by Mark Shaffer, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:43 pm

Talking with the pilot of Voyager and how he flew around the world

In the event that you missed reading last week’s column, I’ll review a bit of it. I wrote about the famous around-the-world flight in the ... Read more

by Mark Shaffer, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:41 pm

Finding joy in nature on the way to work

I have been headed in to work later in the mornings, since we haven’t been as busy. On my drive, I try to take a ... Read more

by Mark Shaffer, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:39 pm

State Route 243 to close for culvert replacement

State Route 243 will close for five days starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 4 for a culvert replacement. Lawrence County ODOT crews will ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:09 pm

Miami-Hamilton discovers Khounlavong

SOUTH POINT — A jewelry hunt for an emerald uncovered a ruby. South Point Lady Pointers’ senior point guard Maddy Khounlavong was just trying to play ... Read more

by Jim Walker, Friday, April 24, 2020 1:26 am

