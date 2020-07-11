Editorial: Time to get act together

For the past two weeks, the Ohio Department of health has been releasing a four-level alert map for the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

We commend the state for creating this system, which allows the public to know where hot spots of the pandemic are and allows officials to coordinate responses better.

And the numbers show that, despite the claim of some that the virus would disappear in warm weather, cases are on the rise.

We see that here in Lawrence County, where confirmed cases have tripled in just the last month.

So, again, please follow all health guidelines.

Wearing a cloth mask when near others in public and keeping six feet of distance aren’t that hard of actions to take, given scale of this the global crisis.

And compared to hardships past generations have faced, from the Great Depression to World War II, it is really a minor inconvenience.

Unfortunately, the U.S. has seen its infections spike, as many areas of the nation have not taken the proper steps, while other areas of the globe, such as New Zealand, went 70 days without a confirmed COVID-19 case.

It is beyond time for selfishness to end and for everyone to work together.

It is the only way we can get through this and improve things to where we can see some return to normal living.