Rock Hill’s Scott played pro football with AFL Buffalo

Make that a baker’s dozen.

Instead of 12 players from Lawrence County to play at the professional ranks, add the name of Jack Scott.

John Edward “Jack” Scott played for the Rock Hill Redmen and went on to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 1955-58.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 26th round of the 1959 NFL draft.

Although he failed to make the team, he signed with the Buffalo Bills of the American Football League and played the 1960-61 seasons.

Scott played in 14 games in his rookie season and seven more games the following year.

Scott was inducted into the Rock Hill Hall of Fame in 2018.

Scott and Bill Poe are the two former Rock Hill football players to play at the professional level.