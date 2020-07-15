July 16, 2020

  • 75°

South Point Board of Education special meeting Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The South Point Board of Education will meet in special session via videoconferencing at 6 p.m. on Thursday to discuss personnel. The meeting can be viewed on the South Point Local School District Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/southpointschools/,  as well as the South Point Local School District website.

