Obituaries – 7/16/2020

Timothy VanBlarcume

Timothy VanBlarcume, 57, of Coal Grove, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Mark Adkins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Community Tabernacle Church, 214 Depot St., Coal Grove. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hanging Rock Cemetery in Hanging Rock.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Rebecca Cape

Rebecca E. “Becky” Cape, 70, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Becky is survived by her life partner, Russell L. Boster.

A memorial gathering will be Sunday, July 26, from 2–5 p.m. at Proctorville VFW Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville. The VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary, of Huntington, West Virginia, will conduct a brief ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary in Huntington, WV Mail to: VFW 1064 Ladies Auxiliary c/o Mary Frances Adkins, President 1626 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701-4120 or to a Veteran’s organization of your choice.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.