ACTC’s new ECG program enrolling now

ASHLAND, Ky. — For those wanting to enter the medical field, Ashland Community and Technical College Workforce Solutions is now offering a new Electrocardiogram Technology (ECG) program.

The hybrid program meets once a week in person for two months and has morning or evening options. There is also online coursework and clinicals.

The ECG program is designed for students wanting to work in doctors’ offices, hospitals, cardiac clinics or anywhere electrocardiograms need to be performed.

The program integrates comprehensive knowledge of the anatomy of the heart including conduction pathways, circulatory system. and mechanical function. Students will also learn medical terminology, pathophysiology related to cardiac crisis, arrhythmia recognition and 12-lead interpretation.

Hybrid classes begin this fall with four different start date options with morning and evening classes:

• Aug. 17-Oct. 11 — Class meets from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays.

• Aug. 19-Oct. 11 — Class meets from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

• Oct. 19-Dec. 13 — Class meets from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays.

• Oct. 21-Dec. 13 — Class meets from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Course work is divided into lecture (45 contact hours), lab work (45 contact hours) and clinical (45 contact hours).

The tuition for the class is $935 plus $11 liability insurance fee. Required text book for the class is ECG: Essentials of Electrocardiography 1st Edition by Cathy Soto and can be purchased at the ACTC bookstore for $80 new/$60 used. Scrubs and appropriate shoes must be worn during class time and clinicals. Students are encouraged to purchase these scrubs within two weeks after the beginning of class and are not required to wear them on the first day of class.

Once students have completed ECG class successfully, they can sign up to take the NHA Certification Exam. The cost of the exam is $127. Your instructor will provide more details when you attend class.

To apply please visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/workforce-solutions/programs/apply.aspxand complete the online application.

For more information on the ECG program, email as_workforce@kctcs.edu or call 606-326-2252.