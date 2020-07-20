Obituaries – 7/20/2020

Teddy Pullen

Teddy Nello Pullen, 79, of Chesapeake, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Pullen.

A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. today at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Jerry Hensley. Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

Wanda Curnell

Nov. 7, 1944–July 19, 2020

Wanda J. Curnell, 75, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. The Lawrence County native was born Nov. 7, 1944, a daughter to the late William and Lou Eloise (Crance) Curnell.

Wanda attended Ironton Schools and was a homemaker. Wanda was kind hearted and you would always see her riding around town on her motorized chair. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Family Life Worship in Ironton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Bustetter and Donna Stevens; and a brother, William “Bill” Curnell.

She is survived by her two brothers, Charlie (Judy) Curnell and Dave Curnell, both of Ironton; four sisters, Arlene Thibodaux, of Pedro, Mary Orengo, of Ironton, Alice Imes, of Franklin Furnace, and Jody (Jack) Stormes, of Coal Grove; one brother-in-law, Richard Stevens; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St.. Ironton, with Pastor Todd Munson. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Friends may call 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Curnell family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Linda Johnson

Linda Stewart Johnson, 61, of Pedro, died Friday July 17, 2020.

She is survived by her companion, James Waugh.

Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Etna Baptist Church Cemetery, 7420 State Route 93, Ironton, with the Rev. Delbert Dixon officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Her care was entrusted to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

Cathryn Justice

Cathryn Joyce Justice, 64, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Edgewood Manor in Lucasville.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

Burley Gibson

Burley “Bud” Joe Gibson, 89, of South Point, died July 19, 2020.

Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Anthony Thomas of New Hope Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may visit from 11 a.m.—noon before the service.

Per CDC guidelines and governor’s recommendations, attendees are asked to wear masks and follow proper social distancing procedures and guidelines.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.